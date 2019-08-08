BREAKING: Kogi APC Suspends Deputy Governor, Simon Achuba

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi State has suspended the Deputy Governor of the state, Simon Achuba, from the party.

APC Chairman in the state, Abdullahi Bello, announced this on Thursday at a press conference in Lokoja, the state capital.

According to him, the deputy governor was suspended for alleged anti-party activities before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

The party also based the suspension on some actions the deputy governor allegedly took which constituted an embarrassment to the APC family in Kogi State.

Mr Bello said the party has received several petitions from stakeholders in Iyano Ward of Ibaji Local Government Area where the deputy governor hailed from.

He claimed that Mr Achuba had discretely and openly worked for the candidates of the opposition parties during the presidential, national and state assembly elections in the state.

The party chairman added that the activities of the deputy governor during the elections were against the candidates of the APC which he (Achuba) held the exalted position of the Deputy Governor of the state

He alleged that the report of the disciplinary committees constituted by the Iyano Ward and Ibaji Local Government APC to probe the crises in the area indicted the deputy governor and recommended his suspension, to be followed by expulsion if he did not show any remorse.

Bello noted that the State Working Committee of APC has deliberated on the recommendations of the disciplinary committee of APC Iyano ward and Ibaji Local Government branch of the party.

He added that committee resolved to uphold Mr Achuba’s suspension until he responds to the letter which the party would serve him.

“As we are all aware, the All Progressive Congress does not condone acts of indiscipline, indiscretion, and anti-party activities from any party member, no matter how highly placed.

“His series of reckless, damaging and unsubstantiated allegations against the government of Kogi State was an action that constitutes a serious violation of Article 21A(ii), (v) and (vii) of the APC Constitution, amounting to acts of disloyalty and embarrassment to the party,” the party chairman said.

He added that the decision of the State Working Committee would be communicated to the APC National Working Committee in due course.