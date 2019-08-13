El-Zakzaky Arrives In India For Medical Treatment

Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has arrived Delhi, the capital city of India for medical treatment.

The Islamic Movement In Nigeria (IMN) leader and his wife, Zeenat, were received by medical doctors and wheeled into the hospital.

El-Zakzaky who is on a trip to India for medical treatment had earlier made a stopover in Dubai.

The spokesperson of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) told Channels TV that Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife made a stopover at Dubai International Airport this early on Tuesday morning at about 4:00 am.

Depature At Abuja Airport

El-Zakzaky alongside his wife and other security personnel left Nigeria on Monday night aboard an Emirate Airline number EK2614.

El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja earlier on Monday, following the order of a Kaduna State High court which granted them leave to undergo treatment at an Indian hospital of their choice.

This followed an application by El-Zakzaky’s counsel and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), to allow them to travel for treatment as a result of their deteriorating health condition.