Ex-Liverpool Striker Sturridge Signs For Trabzonspor

Updated August 21, 2019
Liverpool’s English striker Daniel Sturridge celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Huddersfield Town at Anfield.Paul ELLIS / AFP

 

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has joined Trabzonspor on a three-year contract, the Turkish club announced on Wednesday.

“We have agreed to a three-year deal with a one-year option for the professional footballer Daniel Sturridge,” Trabzonspor said in a statement.

The outfit based in the northern Turkish city of Trabzon did not give further details of the transfer.

Sturridge, a 26-time England international left European champions Liverpool when his contract expired at the end of June.

In July, the 29-year-old had been fined £75,000 ($91,000) and suspended for six weeks for breaching betting rules.

Trabzonspor are in eighth place in the Turkish Super Lig after one game of the campaign and play Greece’s AEK Athens in the play-off round of the Europa League.

