Top Photos From Ministerial Inauguration Ceremony

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated his cabinet, about a week shy of three months after he was sworn-in as President.

At a ceremony that was well attended by top government officials, the ministers were sworn in following citations, oath taking exercises.

After the swearing-in exercise, the President handed each minister a portfolio.

Below are top photos from the very colorful event.

Credit: Sodiq Adelakun.

