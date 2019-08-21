Top Photos From Ministerial Inauguration Ceremony
President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated his cabinet, about a week shy of three months after he was sworn-in as President.
At a ceremony that was well attended by top government officials, the ministers were sworn in following citations, oath taking exercises.
After the swearing-in exercise, the President handed each minister a portfolio.
Below are top photos from the very colorful event.
Credit: Sodiq Adelakun.
