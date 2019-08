Buhari Assigns Portfolios To Ministers (FULL LIST)

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated his long-awaited cabinet in Abuja today.

The President also assigned portfolios to the ministers.

The list of ministers and their portfolios are listed below:

1 Uchechukwu Samson Ogah (Abia) – Minister of State Mines And Steel.

2. Muhammadu Bello (Adamawa) – Minister of FCT.

3. God’swill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom) – Minister of Niger delta.

4. Dr Chris Ngige (Anambra ) – Minister of Labour and Employment.

5. Sharon Ikeazu (Anambra) – Minister of State Environment.

6. Adamu Adamu – (Bauchi) – Minister of Education.

7. Amb Maryam Katagum – (Bauchi) – Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment.

8. Timipre Silva (Bayelsa) – Minister of State for Petroleum.

9. Sen. George Akume (Benue) – Minister for Special Duties

10. Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno) – Minister of State for Agriculture.

11. Godwin Jedi-Agba (Cross River) – Minister of State for Power.

12. Festus Keyamo (Delta) – Minister of State for Niger Delta.

13. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi) – Minister of Science and Technology

14. Dr. Osagie Ehanire (Edo) – Minister of Health

15. Clement Ikanade Agba (Edo) – Minister of State for Budget and National Planning.

16. Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti) – Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment.

17. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu) Minister for Foreign Affairs.

18. Dr. Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe) – Minister for Communication.

19. Emeka Nwajuba (Imo) – Minister of State for Education.

20. Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa) Minister for Water Resources

21. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed (Kaduna) – Minister for Finance, Budget and National Planning.

22. Dr. Mohammad Mahmoud (Kaduna), Environment

23. Mohammed Sabo Nanono – Kano, Agriculture

24. Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) – Kano, Defence

25. Hadi Sirika – Katsina, Aviation

26. Abubakar Malami – Kebbi, HAGF and Minister of Justice

27. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu – Kogi, FCT, State

28. Lai Mohammed – Kwara, Information and Culture

29. Gbemisola Saraki – Kwara, Transportation, State

30. Babatunde Raji Fashola – Lagos, Works and Housing

31. Adeleke Mamora – Lagos, Health, State

32. Mohammed A. Abdullahi – Nasarawa, Science & Tech, State

33. Amb. Zubairu Dada – Niger, Foreign Affairs, State

34. Olamilekan Adegbite – Ogun, Mines & Steel Devpt

35. Sen. Omotayo Alasuadura – Ondo, Labour, State

36. Rauf Aregbesola – Osun, Interior

37. Sunday Dare – Oyo, Youth and Sports

38. Dame Pauline Tallen – Plateau, Women Affairs

39. Rotimi Amaechi – Rivers, Transportation

40. Mohammed Maigari Dangyadi – Sokoto, Police Affairs

41. Engr. Sale Mamman – Taraba, Power

42. Abubakar D. Aliyu – Yobe, Works and Housing, State

43. Sadiya Umar Faruk – Zamfara, Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.