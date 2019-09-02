Things You Need To Know About The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Partial Closure
- The expressway will be closed at the Berger-Kara end for reconstruction works between September 1 and October 31.
- The partial closure was supposed to have started on August 3. But it was postponed by a month till September 2.
- The federal government wants to complete that portion of the road before Christmas.
- Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is the construction company handling the road’s rehabilitation.
- The FRSC says some alternative routes for motorists include the Lagos-Abeokuta and Ikorodu-Sagamu roads.
- The FRSC also says it had made plans to deploy more personnel to the area for 24 hour patrol, while the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and other security agencies are expected to help with traffic control.
- Lagos state traffic agency, LASTMA has released a traffic advisory for motorists plying the road.
- According to LASTMA, the partial closure affects motorists moving inwards towards Berger from Kara Bridge and those moving from Berger towards Kara Bridge.
