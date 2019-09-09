Majek Fashek Seriously Ill, Seeks Support

Legendary reggae star, Majek Fashek is seriously ill and hospitalized at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London.

According to his manager, Mr Uzoma Day Omenka, Majek Fashek took ill in August and was rushed to London on August 24 after a brief admission at a Lagos hospital.

Videos released by Mr Omenka showed Majek Fashek being stretchered into a hospital and unable to clean up after himself.

According to Mr Omenka, Majek Fashek’s medical bills is being taken care of, but there is still a need to source for day-to-day upkeep. “We need support,” he said.

It is not yet clear what Majek Fashek, whose real name is Majekodunmi Fasheke, was diagnosed for.

The singer has previously been reported to have a history of drug addiction.

Majek Fashek, also nicknamed the Rainmaker, is best known for his award-winning single ‘Send Down The Rain’.