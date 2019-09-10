Ashura: Ban On Procession Applicable To IMN Members Only – IGP

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has said that the ban on procession placed by the Force is only binding on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria.

According to a statement by police spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, the IGP’s others is not binding on non-IMN Muslims marking Ashura.

In his bid to clarify the Force’s position on procession, the police boss stressed that the ban on processions is applicable to members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria only.

This clarification comes just as Muslims mark the commemoration of “Ashura” throughout the country along with other Muslims across the world.

IGP Adamu said all other Muslims are free to carry out the annual “Ashura” procession in line with their faith, he however warned that they should do so within the confines of the law.

He also urged them to guard against infiltration by “unscrupulous elements” who may want to take advantage of the event to cause disruption of public peace, order and security.

According to the police spokesman’s communique, the IGP has directed all Commissioners of Police and their respective supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in Commands and Zones to give full effect to the above clarifications and ensure that non-IMN Muslims are not in any way restricted from exercising their freedom of religion, worship and peaceful assembly.

The IGP also enjoined members of the public to be calm and go about their lawful businesses, noting that the Force is doing all within its capacity to ensure there is no breach of the peace, law and order anywhere in the country.