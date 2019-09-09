Xenophobia: Eight Policemen Arraigned For Maltreating Nigerians, Says Dabiri-Erewa

The recent xenophobic attack on foreigners, particularly Nigerians have continued to generate reactions in the country.

This time, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa and a Professor of International Law and Jurisprudence, Professor Akin Oyebode, have both faulted the South African government over the issue.

Both individuals were interviewed as guests on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

Giving an update on the development, Dabiri-Erewa, said the South African government has arraigned eight policemen for the maltreatment of Nigerians in the country.

“Eight policemen have been charged to court by South Africa. They have been charged for cases involving the maltreatment of Nigerians in South Africa that have been on for a long time. But the cases have not yet ended.

“We are hoping those cases will end. There have to be consequences for actions. Four policemen have been arrested in connection with the last death of the gentleman that was killed in his home,” she said.

Speaking further, she called on the South African government to conclude the investigation into the harassment and death of Nigerians and also make the findings public.

The presidential aide also wants the immediate end to the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, thereby calling on the President Cyril Ramaphosa administration to exhibit the political will to tackle the scourge.

Reacting also, Oyebode noted that the President Ramaphosa ought to have sent a delegation to apologise to Nigeria having been affected by the killings.

“I believe the Buhari government is trying to be very diplomatic even though we are the aggrieved party. Quite a number of my friends have said that Nigeria should not give the impression that it was begging South Africa for consideration because we are the injured party.

“It is South Africa that ought to send their delegation here to appeal to Nigerians not to visit mayhem on the South Africans of their interests,” he said.