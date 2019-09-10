Abducted OSUSTECH Professor Found Dead

Prof. Gideon Okedayo, a lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa abducted last week has been found dead in a bush close to the scene he was abducted.

A senior staff of the university who preferred to be anonymous confirmed this to Channels Television on telephone.

The staff said he obtained the information from the Divisional Police Officer of the town close to where Prof. Okedayo was abducted in Edo State.

His story has since been corroborated by the police command in Edo state.

The command spokesperson however did not give extra details as of the time of filing this report.

Professor Okedayo, until his death was a lecturer at the Department of Mathematical Sciences in OSUSTECH.