PHOTOS: IDPs Protest In Niger, Demand Security In Camps

Some aggrieved Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), on Thursday, blocked Tegina-Minna road in Niger State.

The IDPs, mostly women, and children were protesting over alleged negligence and lack of adequate security in there IDP camps.

They also blamed the state government for abandoning them since they have sought refuge at the camp after banditry attacks sacked heir communities.

Over five thousand persons are currently taking shelter in five IDPs camps provided by the Niger State government after bandits attacked several communities in areas including Rafa and Shiroro in the state.

See photos from the protest below…