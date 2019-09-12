Xenophobia: FG Applauds Air Peace For Successful Evacuation Of Nigerians From South Africa

The Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has applauded the proprietor and management of Air Peace Airlines for the successful evacuation of the first batch of willing Nigerians from Johannesburg, South Africa.

The Aircraft conveying the Nigerians arrived Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos at 9.23pm on Wednesday 11th September, 2019.

Mr Onyeama made the statement while receiving 178 Nigerians that voluntarily decided to return to Nigeria following the incessant cases of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in South Africa including Nigerians.

The Minister who was represented by the Acting Director, Southern African Affairs Division, Mr Chuks Chikezie Jonathan commended the laudable initiative by Chief Allen Onyema, the Proprietor of Air Peace Airlines and assured that the Federal Government will continue to support and protect lives and property of Nigerians in diaspora.

He also promised that the second batch of the evacuation exercise will commence soonest after working out necessary modalities with the Nigerian Mission in South Africa.

However, the Minister used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerians in South Africa to remain calm and patient, as Federal Government is engaging all relevant stakeholders towards finding permanent measures to the unfortunate xenophobic attacks on Nigerians.