Ganduje Receives Report Of Ruga Settlement Committee In Kano

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has received the report of the RUGA settlement committee, nearly 17 weeks after the committee was set up.

Receiving the report on Saturday, Governor Ganduje said although implementation in areas of security has since been in place, the committees report will assist the state government to fully implement the RUGA settlement programme.

According to the report, Kano state has all it takes to settle herdsmen from all over the country and neighbouring nations.

Meanwhile, Governor Ganduje argued that most of the crimes are not committed by the Fulani herdsmen, adding the the Fulanin herdsmen are always blamed due to their movement from one location to another for grazing.

“They are not criminals carrying AK 47 rifles, they are not poor either but herdsmen frustrated by the lack of adequate grazing reserves, this is why our government remains committed to providing lasting solutions to the alleged farmer/herders conflicts in some parts of the country”.

He stressed that the RUGA settlement programme must be given top priority to reduce the movement of the herders and their cattle towards the south.

On August 18, 2019, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje did set up a committee to identify areas where RUGA settlements and milk markets can be situated in Kano.

While submitting the report on Saturday, chairman of the committee, Mr Jibirilla Muhammad told the governor that Kano has all it takes to accommodate herdsmen from all parts of the country and beyond.

“Your excellency, we have identified Dangwauro as a suitable place for the milk market while Dansoshiya earth dam for grazing area, we equally have designed a master plan for houses and milk markets,” Mr Muhammad said.