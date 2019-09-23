FG Delegation In UK Over $9.6bn P&ID Case

A Federal Government delegation led by the Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria Godwin Emefiele, is currently in the United Kingdom to meet with some international media over the $9.6 billion case involving the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

The meeting follows the award of the fine of $9.6 billion against Nigeria by a British Court following a botched oil deal with the company.

Others members of the delegation include the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; the Inspector General of Police, Abubakar Adamu; AIG Ibrahim Lamorde and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu.

Details later…