Sporadic Gunshots At Bayelsa Assembly Disrupts Plenary

Sporadic gunshots at Bayelsa House of Assembly have disrupted the plenary by the lawmakers with hoodlums invading the premises.

Speaker of the House, Tonye Isenah, have therefore adjourned plenary indefinitely.

The violence follows an alleged attempt by a faction of the house to impeach the Speaker, Isenah who is expected to resign today following pressure mounted on him by some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to quit his position ahead of the November 16th governorship election.

Hints about the Speaker’s resignation made the rounds on Friday, September 27th, with sources claiming that Mr Isenah made the decision as to absolve himself of any blames should the PDP by any chance fail in the forthcoming election.

