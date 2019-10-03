Senate Asks FG To Provide Alternative Sources Of Livelihood For Beggars

The Senate has urged the Federal Government to come up with a new policy and initiatives that will create alternative sources of livelihood for beggars in Nigeria.

During plenary on Thursday, the Senate also asked the Federal Government to integrate almajiris into the educational system in order to mop them from street begging.

This call comes on the heels of a motion sponsored by Senator Sankara Abdullahi, representing Jigawa North-west Senatorial district alongside 28 others.

The lawmakers expressed concern that street begging by the almajiris has seen a great increase in recent times.

According to the motion, street begging was not only a scourge in Nigeria, but begging activities has extended to worship centres, thereby making it look like an Islamic culture.

“Notes with concern the exponential increase in the scourge of street begging and the nuisance it constitutes on the streets of major cities across the country. ”

Senator Sankara said begging used to be an activity of the physically challenged in the past, but has changed to corporate form as a result of sympathy of the society.

According to him, corporate beggars in Nigeria have taken advantage of begging to perpetuate crimes and remain jobless because they were getting cheap assistance.

In his contribution, Senator Rochas Okorocha asked that tax incentives should be given to charity organizations who are willing to take children off the streets and give them meaningful lives.

The former Imo State governor asked the Senate to look for new ways to proffer solutions that will help generate funds to support the needs of Nigerians, to create jobs and put food on the table of the masses.