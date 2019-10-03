Xenophobia: You Cannot Control South African Mindset – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Sunny Moniedafe says it is difficult to control the mindset of South Africans regarding how they treat Nigerians and other foreigners living and doing business in their country.

Moniedafe stated this on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Lunchtime Politics.

“You cannot control every single South African thinking or mindset, it cannot be done. All you have to do is to advise Nigerians to make sure they live within the laws of those areas,” he said.

His comments follow the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to South Africa following the recent wave of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in the country.

When asked if President Buhari’s meeting with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, will end the attacks on foreigners, Moniedafe replied in the affirmative.

He said: “I think so. Nobody is happy to have the kind of situation we’ve had in the past. Yes, there are South Africans who are very discomforted and uncomfortable with Nigerians there and they overreacted.”

The APC chieftain who described Nigerians’ attitude as ‘domineering’ also appealed to the citizens residing and businesses in South Africa to be moderate in their lifestyle.

He also wants the Federal Government to ensure that the Nigerian Consulate in South Africa to be “up and doing” by avoiding a reoccurrence of such attacks in the nearest future.

Speaking further on the loss of lives from an avoidable attack, Moniedafe asked the Federal Government and those in government at all level not to joke with the lives of Nigerians.

“I want to appeal to those in government in the various embassies and consulates all over the world to ensure that they don’t joke with the lives of Nigerians. Attacking one with no response leads to these xenophobic attacks,” he said.