NASU, SSANU Declare ‘Total’ Strike Over ‘Slow Pace’ Negotiation With FG

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) have declared an indefinite strike, beginning from May 1, over stalled negotiations with the Federal Government.

According to a letter dated April 30 from NASU general secretary and SSANU president, Mohammed Ibrahim, the unions said the industrial action will start at midnight.

“With the agreement not concluded as of April 30, 2026, and with no new offer, the strike action shall commence by 12:00 am on May 1, 2026,” they said in the letter addressed to the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa.

According to the unions, the move followed the Federal Government’s inability to finish renegotiations and present a fresh offer on allowances.

JAC acknowledged the withdrawal of a past circular on a 30 per cent increase in the consolidated non-teaching tools allowance but noted that the core matter in the dispute was not addressed.

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“While the letter on the withdrawal of the consolidated non-teaching tools allowance is acknowledged, no new offer has been made to supersede the 30 per cent allowances contained in the withdrawn letter,” the letter read in part.

The unions said the pace of negotiations failed to meet their expectations.

“The consensus outcome of the consultation is that our demand vis-à-vis the slow pace of the renegotiation process has not been met,” they said.

NASU and SSANU said their members had earlier asked their leadership to take action if negotiations were not finished by April 30.

“With the agreement not concluded as of April 30, 2026, and with no new offer, the strike action shall commence by 12:00 am on May 1, 2026,” they said.

They accused the Federal Government of failure to stop the crisis through meaningful engagement.

“As a result of the failure of the government to avert the strike by positively acceding to our demands, all members will commence total and comprehensive strike action from Friday, May 1, 2026,” the unions said in the letter.