NUC Approves Full Accreditation To 20 AAUA Programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted full accreditation status to twenty academic programmes at the Ondo State-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA).

This development is contained in a letter addressed to the university by the Director of Accreditation, Abraham Chundusu, on behalf of the NUC Executive Secretary.

The Deputy Registrar, Information, Protocol and Public Relations of AAUA, in a statement, noted that the letter indicated that the approved programmes span six faculties, reflecting the university’s growing academic strength and national recognition.

“In the Faculty of Administration and Management, three programmes earned full status: Accounting, Banking and Finance, and Public Administration,” Akinpelumi said.

“Over at the Faculty of Arts, success stories include Linguistics and Yoruba, Philosophy, and Yoruba Language.

“The Faculty of Education recorded nine programmes, the highest. They are Adult Education, Educational Management, Education Biology, Education Mathematics, Education Physics, Education Religious Studies, Health Education, Integrated Science, and Social Studies.

“The Faculty of Law proudly celebrates its sole programme, Law, receiving full accreditation status.

“In the Faculty of Science, Biochemistry and Geology got full accreditation. Also, in the Faculty of The Social Sciences, Geography and Planning Sciences, alongside Psychology, also secured full accreditation,” he disclosed.

Reacting to the development, the Vice Chancellor, Olugbenga Ige, showered praise on the NUC for its unwavering dedication to quality and high standards across Nigerian universities.

He also hailed AAUA faculty staff and other members of staff for their incredible commitment and steadfastness, promising that the university will continue to raise the bar and maintain the gold standard for all its programmes.

The spokesperson stated that the last periodic accreditation exercise by the NUC at AAUA took place between October and December 2025, and the results have brought tremendous joy to the entire university community.