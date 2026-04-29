Police Rescue Five Abducted Gateway Polytechnic Students In Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command says its operatives have rescued five students of Gateway Polytechnic, Saapade, who were abducted by armed criminals in the Saapade area of the state.

According to a press statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Oluseyi Babaseyi, the incident occurred on Monday, April 27, 2026, at about 10:55 p.m., when Ipara Division received a distress report of a suspected kidnapping.

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“Acting promptly, a patrol team was deployed to the scene where an ash-coloured Toyota vehicle was discovered abandoned.

“The vehicle had visible bullet impacts and blood stains, while mobile phones and other personal belongings were recovered from it,” Babaseyi said.

He added that further examination of the scene revealed an identity card belonging to a student of the institution, confirming that the occupants of the vehicle were students.

This development necessitated the immediate escalation of the incident and activation of a full-scale rescue operation.

“In line with standard operational procedures, the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Command, Bode Ojajuni, promptly ordered the deployment of tactical units and directed an intelligence-led rescue operation to safely locate and rescue the victims,” the statement read.

He added that acting on this directive, operatives of Isara Area Command, Ipara Division, SWAT, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, the Violent Crime Response Unit, the Quick Response Squad, and OP MESA were swiftly mobilised.

The operative also conducted coordinated bush combing and tracking operations along suspected escape routes.

According to the police, sustained operational pressure led to the successful rescue of the five victims from the custody of the abductors on 28th April 2026.

“The victims were immediately evacuated, debriefed, and taken for medical attention due to conditions sustained while in captivity,” Babaseyi stated.

The PPRO also stated that during the rescue operation, the kidnappers engaged operatives in a gun duel but were overwhelmed by superior firepower and tactical response, forcing them to flee with suspected gunshot wounds.

He disclosed that no casualty was recorded among security operatives.