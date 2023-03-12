Police Arrest Man For Negligence Leading To Death Of 3-Year-Old Girl In Ogun

The Ogun State police command sat its men have arrested a 45-year old Semiu Adegesin whose contributory negligence led to the death of a 3-year old girl Esther Samuel.

According the a statement by the police public relations officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi,the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Imasayi Divisional Headquarters that a 13-year old boy, Ope Babalola shot and killed the deceased with a dane gun at Kukudi Village, Imasayi.

“Upon the strenght of the information, the Divisional Police Officer Imasayi division, Superintendent of Police Arowojeun Michael, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the deceased was met in the pool of her own blood. ” he said

According to him preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect Semiu Adegesin loaded his dane gun, and carelessly kept it in an open place at the backyard of the house where children used to play.

“it was there the 13-year old Ope Babalola picked the loaded gun, pointed it at the victim and pulled the trigger.

The deceased was quickly taken to General Hospital Ilaro, where she was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty”

The owner of the dane gun was promptly arrested and taken to the station for interrogation.

The state Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, who described the incident as unfortunate, sympathized with the victim’s family and appealed for calm as the case will be properly investigated.

He has therefore directed that the case be transferred to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.