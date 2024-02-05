Ondo Varsity Female Student Found Dead In Her Room

A 300-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Miss IfeOluwa Adekunle, has been found dead in her room in a house outside the university campus.

Her lifeless body was discovered on Saturday and investigation by the police revealed that the IfeOluwa was attacked by yet-to-identified assailant(s).

The unfortunate incident was said to have caused panic and apprehension among the students of the university, particularly female students.

A neighbour of the deceased who pleaded anonymity, appealed to the Ondo State government to ensure that the victim gets justice.

“We found her in the pool of her blood in her room. She was stabbed to death by yet-to-be-identified persons who came visiting. We know this is not a cult-related issue as some people are propagating.

“We have reported the murder case to the police but seems they are slow in responding to our demands in identifying and tracking those behind this dastardly act.

“We are imploring the Ondo State Government to please look into the matter and ensure that the deceased gets justice.”

The Public Relations Officer of Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, confirmed the incident to newsmen, saying that investigation into the incident has commenced.

The Ondo Police Spokesperson noted that the killing could be cult-related, as suspected.

She disclosed that the remains of IfeOluwa had since been taken to the mortuary.