Senate Pushes For Commencement Of Works On Oil And Gas Museum At Oloibiri

The Nigerian Senate has urged the Federal Government to direct the Petroleum Technology Development Fund and concerned contractors to begin immediate construction of the oil, gas and research centre at Oloibiri in Bayelsa State.

This call was made during plenary on Tuesday, October 8.

It comes on the heels of a motion by Senator Degi Biobarakuma (PDP Bayelsa) and co-sponsored by 28 other Senators, centred on the need to ensure immediate commencement of the Oil and Gas Research Centre and Museum in Oloibiri in Bayelsa.

Presenting his lead debate at plenary, Biobarakuma said that 63 years after discovery, exploitation and production of crude oil, the Oloibiri oil field and its surrounding communities had suffered neglect and environmental degradation.

Biobarakuma recalled that the design and foundation stone was laid by ex-President Shehu Shegari in 1983, noting that the project was however halted, no sooner than it commenced.

He said the Federal government had removed the project from the National Commission for Museum and Monuments and domiciled it with the PTDF in 2011.

According to him, the project remains moribund, despite the transfer.

He said it was worrisome that the contract, valued at N35 billion, was yet to be completed, leaving inhabitants of the host communities with negative memories of oil exploration and production.

Senators, who supported the motion include George Sekibo, (PDP Rivers), Ibrahim Oloriebe ( APC Kwara ) among others.

Following affirmative voice vote, the Senate accordingly resolved to commend the Federal government for the conceptualisation, design and award of contract for the establishment of oil, gas research centre and Museum in Oloibiri.

1. The need to ensure immediate commencement of the Oil and Gas research centre and museum, Oloibiri, Bayelsa State- Nigeria’s first oil field by Senator Degi-Eremienyo Biobarakuma. pic.twitter.com/TbYvLgFoq8 — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 8, 2019

“The story of Oloibiri is a story of negligence by people who benefitted from the system and abandoned the system.”- Senator George Sekibo. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 8, 2019

“I rise to support this motion because of its economical, social and technological advantages.”- Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 8, 2019

Senate resolves to:

1. Commend the Federak Goverbment for the conceptualization, design and award of contract for the establishment of the Oil and Gas research centre and museum in Oloibiri, the first oil field in Nigeria to promote tourism and improve the… — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 8, 2019

2. Urge the Federal Government to give priority attention to the development of heritage institutions such as Oloibiri Oil and Gas research centre and museum as a constant reminder and enrichment of the history of our socio-economic development; — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 8, 2019

3. Urge the Federal Government to direct PTDF and the concerned contractors to mobilize to site, commence the immediate construction of the Oil and Gas research centre and museum at Oloibiri; and — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 8, 2019