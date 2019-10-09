Senate Confirms Adeleke Adewolu As NCC Executive Commissioner

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Adeleke Adewolu as Executive Commissioner on the governing board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

President Buhari had earlier sent the nomination of Ademolu to the Senate for confirmation.

After Adewolu’s appointment, some lawmakers expressed concern that there is no member of governing board of the NCC from the southeast.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan then asked the committee to find out why there is no one from the southeast on the governing board.

The Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe in response said the former board member from the southeast resigned his appointment and President Buhari needs to nominate his replacement.

Buhari in the letter nominating Adewolu said: “In accordance with section 8(1) of the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Act, 2003, I hereby present Adeleke Moronfolu Adewolu for confirmation as Executive Commissioner of the Nigerian Communications Commission by the distinguished Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“While hoping that this request will receive the usual expeditious consideration of the distinguished Senate, please accept, Mr. Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

Adewolu replaces Sunday Dare as the South West Zone’s representative on the board of the NCC.

Dare is now the Minister of Youth and Sports.