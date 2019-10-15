KEDC Workers Barricade Gate, Protest Alleged Non-Payment Of Salaries

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aggrieved Workers of the Kaduna Electric Distribution Company on Tuesday protested over non-payment of salaries and non-remittance of their two years pension to their respective Pension Fund Administration (PFAs).

The workers under the umbrella of the National Union of Electricity Employees blocked the gate of the corporate headquarters of the company located in the Kaduna state capital with their vehicles.

Business activities were however brought to a halt, as the angry workers prevented customers who came to recharge their prepaid metres from gaining access to the premises.

Chanting solidarity song and armed with placards with various inscriptions, the workers describe the inhuman treatment meted against them by the management of Kaduna electric as modern-day slavery.

The alleged that the management of Kaduna electricity company paid them 40 % of September’s salaries and that there was no hope when the balance will be paid.

The workers also claim that the company lacks the technical know-how and capacity to deliver adequate electricity supply to its customers, hence they call on the federal government to reverse the privatization of the power sector to enable competent hands to take over.

In a Swift reaction, management of Kaduna electricity distribution company through its spokesman, Abdulaziz Abdullahi , says the staggering salaries was due to lack of funds arising from poor revenue collection.

He, however, promised that the remaining balance owed the workers will be paid by month-end.