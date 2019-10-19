Jonathan, Atiku Congratulate Gowon On 85th Birthday

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), on his 85th birthday.

In his goodwill message to the elder statesman on Saturday, Dr Jonathan described General Gowon as a brave leader who served his country with honour, pride and love.

According to him, the passion and patriotism of the octogenarian have continued to grow as he contributes to the nation’s growth and development.

READ ALSO: Gowon Remains A Symbol Of National Unity – Gbajabiamila

The former President wished the former Head of State more strength and peaceful years.

Similarly, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, felicitated with General Gowon.

He also prayed that God grants the elder statesman more years to continue to serve his country.

Read the statement by former President Jonathan below:

I rejoice with you and all well-wishers as you mark your 85th birthday. You are a courageous leader who served Nigeria with honour, pride, and love, especially at a difficult time in the life of our nation. Long after you left office, your passion and patriotism have remained undiminished, as you have continued to work and fervently pray for our country’s growth and development. As a statesman, you have remained resolutely committed to the peace and unity of Nigeria. On behalf of my family, I wish you more strength and peaceful years as you celebrate. Happy Birthday Your Excellency. GEJ

Also, read the tweet by former Vice President Atiku below: