Nigeria Does Not Have A Debt Crisis – Finance Minister

Updated October 23, 2019

 

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, says Nigeria is not in any debt crisis as being speculated in many quarters.

Ahmed gave the assurance while speaking at a public hearing on the budget organised by the National Assembly on Wednesday.

She insists that the country’s debt profile is still within a reasonable limit.

“Nigeria does not have a debt crisis”, she said.

“Our total borrowing today is just under 20% of our GDP while the multilateral institutions project for an economy our size to borrow up to 50-55% of our GDP. What we have is a revenue problem”.



