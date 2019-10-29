Defending Champion Khachanov Dumped Out Of Paris Masters

Karen Khachanov’s Paris Masters title defence ended at the first hurdle on Tuesday as the Russian fell 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-5 to German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Khachanov beat four top-10 players, including Novak Djokovic in the final, to win the 2018 tournament, but was knocked out after an indifferent second-round display this time around.

The loss ends the world number eight’s slim hopes of qualifying for next month’s ATP Tour Finals in London.

Struff, ranked 36th, will next face either former Bercy winner Jo-Wilfried Tsonga or Italian tenth seed Matteo Berrettini in the last 16.