Obaseki, Oba Akiolu Escape Thugs Attack At Oshiomhole’s House

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and the Chancellor of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Dr. Aderemi Makanjuola, were attacked by suspected thugs at the house of National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Governor Obaseki and the other guests had attended the maiden convocation ceremony of the Edo University, Iyahmo, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said the Oba of Lagos and the governor had gone to Comrade Oshiomhole’s house to honour an invitation for a lunch after the ceremony at the university.

“The former governor’s house is just opposite the university. Governor Obaseki, the Oba of Lagos and other guests had gone to Oshiomhole’s house for lunch when they were attacked by thugs led by one Romeo, said to be one of Oshiomhole’s nephews,” he said.

It took the intervention of the governor’s security to prevent a blood bath as several vehicles were smashed by the thugs.

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki condemned the attack noting that it was shameful for such an attack to take place at the residence of the National Chairman of the ruling party in the state and at the national level.

He stressed that the resort to violence was inappropriate and an unfortunate incident.

“It is very unfortunate that we can’t feel safe in the house of our National Chairman.

“I am not sure that if I visit the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) that they will attack me the way they did in the house of the APC National Chairman.”

“It is unfortunate that things have degenerated to this extent. But we will continue to pursue peace. We cannot afford to lose the gains of the last three years. We will continue to pursue peace,” he added.