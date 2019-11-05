Advertisement

Neymar Escapes With Warning After ‘Slapping’ Fan

Channels Television  
Updated November 5, 2019
FILE PHOTO: Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar looks on during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris. PHOTO: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Neymar will escape prosecution for an altercation with an opposition supporter after Paris Saint-Germain’s surprise defeat in the French Cup final in April, sources told AFP on Monday.

Prosecutors have decided the Brazilian star will receive a written warning and no further action will be taken.

A 29-year-old Rennes fan who had been filming Neymar as he climbed the stairs to collect his loser’s medal at the Stade de France appeared to cajole the disconsolate player after the French league champions were defeated in a penalty shootout.

Neymar stopped, used his hand to lower the phone and then tapped the fan on the chin.

“I shouldn’t have done it but sometimes it’s hard to remain calm,” Neymar said on Instagram at the time.

A lawyer for the fan who filed a complaint against Neymar for violent behaviour said the warning was unacceptable.

“It’s a justification of violence,” said lawyer Philippe Ohayon. “If that had been a fan hitting a player he would have been brought to justice and maybe even received a custodial sentence.”

Neymar was given a three-match ban for the gesture at the time of the incident.

AFP



More on Sports

Court Discharges, Acquits NFF President Pinnick, Four Others Of Corruption Charges

NPFL: MFM FC, Plateau United Lead Matchday 1 Review

U-17 World Cup: Golden Eaglets Set For Netherlands Challenge

Erasmus Believes Rugby World Cup Victory Will Change South Africa

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement