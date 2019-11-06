Court Hears Faisal Maina’s Bail Application

Prosecution on Wednesday opened case against Faisal Maina son of the former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina at a Federal High Court in Abuja,

Faisal is standing trial for alleged money laundering and operation of fictitious bank accounts.

The Prosecutor, Mohammed Abubakar also added that he is also being investigated for illegal possession of firearms.

The court later adjourned his bail application to November 7, 2019.

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had earlier in October ordered that Faisal Maina be remanded at the Police Special Tactical Squad.

See photos below…