Court Dismisses Maina’s Suit Against Interior Minister, Others

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by Abdulrasheed Maina against the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and the Controller General Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, over his alleged ill health.

Delivering judgement, Justice Ekwo, held that Maina had not provided any compelling evidence to prove that the minister and the CG had infringed on any of his basic rights as provided by the law while in their custody.

The judge considered Maina’s application as a ruse and an attempt to belittle the essence of criminal conviction and to aid Maina to live above the law.

Justice Ekwo dismissed his application for lack of merit.

Maina, a former Chairman, of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), had on Oct. 17, filed a motion ex-parte seeking urgent medical attention as he is suffering from a life-threatening disease.

The ex-pension reform boss prayed to the court for an interim order directing the minister and the CG, via their staff or agents, to immediately take him to a reputable and recognised hospital for treatment of his life-threatening diseases pending the hearing and determination of his originating motion.

Maina is currently serving an eight-year jail term at the Kuje Correctional Centre Abuja for pension fraud to the tune of N2 billion.