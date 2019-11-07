Alleged Treason: DSS Denies Refusing To Release Sowore

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Thursday denied reports that it has refused to comply with court order granting bail to the convener of #revolutionnow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony.

The Spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunaya told Channels Television that the Service was yet to be informed that Sowore had perfected his bail conditions as stipulated by the court.

Despite meeting their bail conditions, Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are still in the custody of the DSS after Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court Abuja had ordered their release on Wednesday, November 6.

The counsel to Sowore, Mr Femi Falana, told Channels Television on Wednesday that his clients have met the bail conditions imposed on them with regards to the charges of treasonable felony preferred against them by the Federal Government

He added that lawyers from his team and court bailiffs would go to the DSS office on Thursday morning to effect the release of his clients.

Meanwhile, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu has adjourned the trial of Sowore to the 5th and 6th of December, 2019.

The adjournment is occasioned by the objections raised by Counsel to Sowore, Mr Femi Falana to the effect that the defense team was never served with the witness statement that the prosecution is relying on to proceed with the trial.

The human rights advocate insists that there is a deliberate attempt on the part of the prosecution to ambush the defense team.