Reps Condemn Calls For Interim Govt, Ask Security Agencies To Be Vigilant

The House of Representatives on Tuesday condemned calls for an interim government in Nigeria after May 29, 2023.

The lawmakers feared that such calls is capable of truncating the country’s young democracy and causing anarchy across the country.

This followed a motion of urgent national importance raised by a member, Unyime Idem drawing attention of the green chamber to the statement issued by the Department of State Services (DSS) warning of plots to install an interim government after the outcome of the presidential election.

The House urged the security agencies to be on alert and warned aggrieved parties to await outcome of litigations before the court.

One lawmaker, Ademorin Kuye accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of culpability for calling for cancellation of the results of the presidential election.