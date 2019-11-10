Nigerian Army Promotes 34 Brigadier Generals, 48 Colonels (Full List)

A total of 82 senior officers have been promoted by the Nigerian Army Council to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

A statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa said 34 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of a Major General, while 47 Colonels moved up to Brigadier Generals.

The announcement was highlighted with the posthumous promotion of Brigadier General OO Olatunde of the Headquarters 35 Brigade.

See the full list below:

Major General

Brigadier General S Idris – Defence Headquarters Abuja. Brigadier General DC Onyemulu – Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos. Brigadier General BO Sawyer – Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans. Brigadier General GS Abdullahi – Defence Headquarters Abuja. Brigadier General IM Obot – Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja. Brigadier General AL Lawal – Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt. Brigadier General LA Adegboye – Headquarters 82 Division Enugu. Brigadier General AB Ibrahim – Army Headquarters Training and Operations. Brigadier General PB Fakroga – Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps. Brigadier General CK Nwosu – Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi. Brigadier General HI Bature – Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna. Brigadier General AL Dusu – Defence Headquarters, Abuja. MA Masanawa – Ammunition Central Depot Agunu, Kachia. JA Ataguba – Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja. AE Attu – National Defence College, Abuja. BA Isandu – Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos. SS Araoye – Command Engineering Depot Kaduna. MS Ahmed – SI List Nigerian Embassy Riyad. GAT Ochigbano – Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary. TA Lagbaja – Headquarters 2 Brigade Abak Uyo. LA Fejokwu – Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’. PE Eromosele – National Defence College, Abuja. AM Alabi – Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri. GO Adesina – Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans. MM Bunza – Nigerian Military School Zaria. AA Adesope – Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff. KI Muktar – Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’. OO Olatunde – Headquarters 35 Brigade, – (posthumously promoted). EA Ndagi – Office of the National Security Adviser. KO Aligbe – Defence Headquarters. UA Yusuf – African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja. OC Ajunwa – Nigerian Embassy Brasilia. FO Omoigui – Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations. OA Akinyemi – Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos.

Brigadier General