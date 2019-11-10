Advertisement
Nigerian Army Promotes 34 Brigadier Generals, 48 Colonels (Full List)
A total of 82 senior officers have been promoted by the Nigerian Army Council to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.
A statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa said 34 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of a Major General, while 47 Colonels moved up to Brigadier Generals.
The announcement was highlighted with the posthumous promotion of Brigadier General OO Olatunde of the Headquarters 35 Brigade.
READ ALSO: Ibadan Polytechnic Examiner Bags 20-Year Jail Term For Malpractice
See the full list below:
Major General
- Brigadier General S Idris – Defence Headquarters Abuja.
- Brigadier General DC Onyemulu – Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos.
- Brigadier General BO Sawyer – Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.
- Brigadier General GS Abdullahi – Defence Headquarters Abuja.
- Brigadier General IM Obot – Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.
- Brigadier General AL Lawal – Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt.
- Brigadier General LA Adegboye – Headquarters 82 Division Enugu.
- Brigadier General AB Ibrahim – Army Headquarters Training and Operations.
- Brigadier General PB Fakroga – Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps.
- Brigadier General CK Nwosu – Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi.
- Brigadier General HI Bature – Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna.
- Brigadier General AL Dusu – Defence Headquarters, Abuja.
- MA Masanawa – Ammunition Central Depot Agunu, Kachia.
- JA Ataguba – Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja.
- AE Attu – National Defence College, Abuja.
- BA Isandu – Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos.
- SS Araoye – Command Engineering Depot Kaduna.
- MS Ahmed – SI List Nigerian Embassy Riyad.
- GAT Ochigbano – Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary.
- TA Lagbaja – Headquarters 2 Brigade Abak Uyo.
- LA Fejokwu – Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’.
- PE Eromosele – National Defence College, Abuja.
- AM Alabi – Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri.
- GO Adesina – Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.
- MM Bunza – Nigerian Military School Zaria.
- AA Adesope – Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff.
- KI Muktar – Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’.
- OO Olatunde – Headquarters 35 Brigade, – (posthumously promoted).
- EA Ndagi – Office of the National Security Adviser.
- KO Aligbe – Defence Headquarters.
- UA Yusuf – African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja.
- OC Ajunwa – Nigerian Embassy Brasilia.
- FO Omoigui – Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations.
- OA Akinyemi – Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos.
Brigadier General
- BYD Sakaba – Defence Headquarters Abuja.
- AY Bwala – 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha.
- AA Adekoya – Defence Intelligence Agency.
- NJ Edet – Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos.
- EC Obi-Osang – Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi.
- AO Arogbofa – Headquarters 102 Division Equipment Support.
- S Nicodemus – Headquarters 6 Division Portharcourt.
- WB Idris – 17 Brigade, Katsina.
- IO Olatunji – Headquarters 8 Division, Sokoto.
- ST Audu – Headquarters 21 Brigade, Yola.
- UT Opuene – Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji.
- MD Abumawashi – Headquarters Op LAFIA DOLE, Maiduguri.
- LG Lepdung – Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji, Kaduna.
- AOD Okoro – Department Administration ‘Army’.
- ASM Wase – Department of Training and Operations ‘Army’.
- AL Okpodu – Nigerian Army Aviation.
- S Nuhu – Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations.
- EO OJO – Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN.
- JR Lar – 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna.
- SJA Ilori – Department of Army Transformation and Innovation.
- NB Ebulue – Defence Intelligence Agency.
- KO Ukandu – Army Headquarters Department of Administration.
- AG Laka – Army War College, Abuja.
- EI Etuk – Multinational Joint Task Force N’Djamena.
- ME Onoja – 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna.
- EI Okoro – Nigerian Army War College.
- MB Wabili – Nigerian Army Super Camp Benisheik.
- KE Chigbu – Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations.
- SO Nwafor – 303 Artillery Regiment General Support.
- I Otu – Headquarters 7 Division Maiduguri.
- SO Adejimi – Headquarters 6 Division Supply and Transport.
- SD Makolo – Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation.
- VD Beryo – Headquarters Ordnance Corps.
- MO Erebulu – 2 Provost Group, Ibadan.
- A Idris – Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear.
- CA Ataki – Department of Policy and Plans ‘Army’.
- FO Omata – Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN.
- CC Ogbu – Institute of Army Education.
- AE Owiriwa – 82 Division Ordnance Services.
- ROO Cole – Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory Yaba, Lagos.
- TI Gusau – Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.
- GC Nkenke – 8 Division Supply and Transport.
- M Galadima – Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps Apapa, Lagos.
- M Auta – Nigerian Army University Biu.
- O Nwachukwu – Defence Headquarters Defence Information.
- I Ahmed – Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.
- S Nuhu – Army Headquarters Department of Administration.
- AAW Hassan – Armed Forces Command and Staff College.
More on Local
23 hours ago
Advertisement