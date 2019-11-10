Advertisement

Nigerian Army Promotes 34 Brigadier Generals, 48 Colonels (Full List)

Channels Television  
Updated November 10, 2019

 

A total of 82 senior officers have been promoted by the Nigerian Army Council to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

A statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa said 34 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of a Major General, while 47 Colonels moved up to Brigadier Generals.

The announcement was highlighted with the posthumous promotion of Brigadier General OO Olatunde of the Headquarters 35 Brigade.

See the full list below:

Major General

  1. Brigadier General S Idris – Defence Headquarters Abuja.
  2. Brigadier General DC Onyemulu – Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos.
  3. Brigadier General BO Sawyer – Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.
  4. Brigadier General GS Abdullahi – Defence Headquarters Abuja.
  5. Brigadier General IM Obot – Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja.
  6. Brigadier General AL Lawal – Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt.
  7. Brigadier General LA Adegboye – Headquarters 82 Division Enugu.
  8. Brigadier General AB Ibrahim – Army Headquarters Training and Operations.
  9. Brigadier General PB Fakroga – Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps.
  10. Brigadier General CK Nwosu – Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi.
  11. Brigadier General HI Bature – Headquarters Training and Doctrine Command, Minna.
  12. Brigadier General AL Dusu – Defence Headquarters, Abuja.
  13. MA Masanawa – Ammunition Central Depot Agunu, Kachia.
  14. JA Ataguba – Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja.
  15. AE Attu – National Defence College, Abuja.
  16. BA Isandu – Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos.
  17. SS Araoye – Command Engineering Depot Kaduna.
  18. MS Ahmed – SI List Nigerian Embassy Riyad.
  19. GAT Ochigbano – Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary.
  20. TA Lagbaja – Headquarters 2 Brigade Abak Uyo.
  21. LA Fejokwu – Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’.
  22. PE Eromosele – National Defence College, Abuja.
  23. AM Alabi – Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri.
  24. GO Adesina – Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans.
  25. MM Bunza – Nigerian Military School Zaria.
  26. AA Adesope – Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff.
  27. KI Muktar – Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’.
  28. OO Olatunde – Headquarters 35 Brigade, – (posthumously promoted).
  29. EA Ndagi – Office of the National Security Adviser.
  30. KO Aligbe – Defence Headquarters.
  31. UA Yusuf – African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja.
  32. OC Ajunwa – Nigerian Embassy Brasilia.
  33. FO Omoigui – Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations.
  34. OA Akinyemi – Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos.

Brigadier General

  1. BYD Sakaba – Defence Headquarters Abuja.
  2. AY Bwala – 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha.
  3. AA Adekoya – Defence Intelligence Agency.
  4. NJ Edet – Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos.
  5. EC Obi-Osang – Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi.
  6. AO Arogbofa – Headquarters 102 Division Equipment Support.
  7. S Nicodemus – Headquarters 6 Division Portharcourt.
  8. WB Idris – 17 Brigade, Katsina.
  9. IO Olatunji – Headquarters 8 Division, Sokoto.
  10. ST Audu – Headquarters 21 Brigade, Yola.
  11. UT Opuene – Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji.
  12. MD Abumawashi – Headquarters Op LAFIA DOLE, Maiduguri.
  13. LG Lepdung – Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji, Kaduna.
  14. AOD Okoro – Department Administration ‘Army’.
  15. ASM Wase – Department of Training and Operations ‘Army’.
  16. AL Okpodu – Nigerian Army Aviation.
  17. S Nuhu – Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations.
  18. EO OJO – Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN.
  19. JR Lar – 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna.
  20. SJA Ilori – Department of Army Transformation and Innovation.
  21. NB Ebulue – Defence Intelligence Agency.
  22. KO Ukandu – Army Headquarters Department of Administration.
  23. AG Laka – Army War College, Abuja.
  24. EI Etuk – Multinational Joint Task Force N’Djamena.
  25. ME Onoja – 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna.
  26. EI Okoro – Nigerian Army War College.
  27. MB Wabili – Nigerian Army Super Camp Benisheik.
  28. KE Chigbu – Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations.
  29. SO Nwafor – 303 Artillery Regiment General Support.
  30. I Otu – Headquarters 7 Division Maiduguri.
  31. SO Adejimi –  Headquarters 6 Division Supply and Transport.
  32. SD Makolo – Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation.
  33. VD Beryo – Headquarters Ordnance Corps.
  34. MO Erebulu – 2 Provost Group, Ibadan.
  35. A Idris – Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear.
  36. CA Ataki – Department of Policy and Plans ‘Army’.
  37. FO Omata – Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN.
  38. CC Ogbu – Institute of Army Education.
  39. AE Owiriwa – 82 Division Ordnance Services.
  40. ROO Cole – Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory Yaba, Lagos.
  41. TI Gusau – Nigerian Army Resource Centre Abuja.
  42. GC Nkenke – 8 Division Supply and Transport.
  43. M Galadima – Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps Apapa, Lagos.
  44. M Auta – Nigerian Army University Biu.
  45. O Nwachukwu – Defence Headquarters Defence Information.
  46. I Ahmed – Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.
  47. S Nuhu – Army Headquarters Department of Administration.
  48. AAW Hassan – Armed Forces Command and Staff College.


