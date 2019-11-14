VIDEO: El-Rufai Kneels, Begs Kogi People To Forgive Governor Bello

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State went all out on Thursday, going down on his knees to canvass support for Governor Yahaya Bello’s re-election bid.

El-Rufai who is also the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial Campaign in Kogi State made the gesture at a mega rally held for the governor in the state capital Lokoja.

“Many people say Yahaya Bello is young and that he has fought many people. For every one that the governor has offended, I am asking all of you to forgive him. He is young, he is supposed to make mistakes. When you are young, you make mistakes, but you are supposed to learn from him. On his behalf, I am kneeling down to beg all of you to forgive Yahaya Bello if he has offended you,” the governor said.

Beyond seeking forgiveness for whatever mistakes the governor had made, Governor El-Rufai praised him for his performance and took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party, urging the people to “bury PDP once and for all”.

He claimed that although the PDP had ruled the state for a long time, they “have done nothing” in the state.

“In the past four years, the progress recorded by the APC government under Governor Yahaya Bello is more than what the PDP has tried to do in 13 years,” he said.

Whatever might have happened in the first tenure of Governor Bello, El-Rufai appealed to the people to know that he cares about the people of Kogi State.

Singing Bello’s praises, El-Rufai said, “He cares about this state, he has brought progress to this state, he has brought young people into government, he has brought women into government. He has brought physical progress; he has cleared salary arrears that he inherited from previous governments.

“You must all come out and support him. I beg you all.”

Among those who canvassed support for the Kogi governor at the rally ahead of Saturday’s election were the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari; wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; and the National Chairman of the APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.