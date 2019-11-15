Advertisement

Bayelsa Election: INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials To Officials

Channels Television  
Updated November 15, 2019

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday began the distribution of sensitive materials directly to Registration Area Centers (RACs) located in eight local government areas in the state.

The exercise began with southern Ijaw Local Government Area as the first call.

The Resident commissioner also told Channels Television that the commission is ready for the election day.

