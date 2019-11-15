Advertisement
BREAKING: Buhari Returns From Private Visit To UK
President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his private visit to the United Kingdom.
The President returned a day earlier than he was scheduled to.
The Presidential Jet touched down at about 9.45pm.
Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, President Buhari says he intends to work harder and be accountable to Nigerians.
Welcome back, Mr. President! 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/OElMeDJtTd
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 15, 2019
FLASH: President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja this evening, after a private visit to London, the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/kidwPIMWS3
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) November 15, 2019
More on Headlines
7 hours ago
Advertisement