BREAKING: Buhari Returns From Private Visit To UK

Channels Television  
Updated November 15, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari is back in the country after his private visit to the United Kingdom.

The President returned a day earlier than he was scheduled to.

The Presidential Jet touched down at about 9.45pm.

Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport Abuja, President Buhari says he intends to work harder and be accountable to Nigerians.



