Nigeria’s Former Minister Of Information, Alex Akinyele Dies At 81

A former Minister of Information, Alex Akinyele is dead.

A son of the deceased, Constantine Akinyele, said the former minister died on Thursday night after a brief illness.

Akinyele who died at the age of 81 served as a Minister of Information under Ibrahim Babangida, military regime between 1985 and 1993.

Akinyele later became Chairman of the Nigerian Sports Commission.

He was born in Ondo State on April 24, 1938 and attended his primary and secondary education there.

President Muhammadu Buhari has since condoled with family of Akinyele.

The President in a statement on Friday commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State, friends and professional colleagues of the departed.

He urged them to take solace in the lasting legacies of the former colorful minister, who also served as Chairman of National Sports Commission and Chairman of National Reconciliation Committee.

As a trained teacher and Public Relations Specialist, President Buhari affirmed that Chief Akinyele’s scrupulousness, discipline and diligence were always obvious to those who worked closely with him, and his love for the nation, which was zealously demonstrated through providing exemplary leadership.