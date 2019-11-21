PHOTOS: Residents Protest Nullification Of New Kano Emirates

Some residents in Kano State have stormed the streets in protest against the court ruling which nullified the creation of four new traditional Emirates.

The protesters expressed displeasure over the development saying it is an attempt to destroy benefits of the new Emirate which they are already enjoying.

A Kano State High Court had earlier on Thursday nullified the creation of four additional Emirates in Kano State.

The presiding judge, Justice Usman Na’abba ruled that the creation of the Emirates and subsequent appointment of four new first class Emirs did not allow due process.

See photos from the protest below…