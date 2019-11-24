Enugu Rangers Protest CAF Cup Afternoon Kick-Off

Enugu Rangers have protested over the afternoon kick-offs of their home games in the African Confederation Cup which they say will negatively affect their performance and their gate receipts.

Rangers host Egyptian club Pyramid in their first group game at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, southeastern Nigeria, on Sunday, December 1 at 2.00 PM local time (1300 GMT).

They are also drawn against another Egyptian club Al Masry as well as FC Nouadhibou from Mauritania.

Rangers general manager Davidson Owumi said in an appeal letter to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that playing on an artificial pitch in the heat of the afternoon will be “punishing” for his team.

“We understand and appreciate the fact that CAF reserves the right to fix a time for matches from the group stage of the club competition but we find it extremely difficult to factor in the 14.00 hours time picked for us due largely to the humidity of the season,” Owumi wrote.

“Playing our scheduled matches at the time fixed will lead to loss of revenue, punishment for the players, who are the main actors on the pitch, and the spectators that would be sun-baked if they turn up for the matches with temperatures reaching as high as 40 degrees centigrade on an artificial field.”

He suggested 4 pm kickoffs.

AFP