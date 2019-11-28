Plans Concluded To Begin Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Pipeline Project – NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it has concluded plans for the commencement of work on the Abuja-Kaduna- Kano pipeline project, popularly known as AKK Project.

A statement by NNPC’s acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr Samson Makoji, noted that the project would be executed in collaboration with China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Company Limited (CPPECL) and Brantex Consortium.

The Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, according to the statement gave this indication when he received the President of CPPECL, Sun Quanjun, and the head of the Brantex Consortium on Wednesday at the NNPC Towers in Abuja.

Kyari stated that the AKK project was key to resolving the power deficit challenge of the country, stressing that NNPC was ready to give all necessary support to CPPECL and Brantex Consortium to deliver the project within time and within budget.

He explained that the AKK project was very important to the nation and urged the China Pipeline Company to use it as a platform for other bigger opportunities in the oil and gas industry pipeline projects.

The NNPC boss said, “We think you can deliver on the AKK project. If you execute the AKK project, we will also support your company to grow her imprint in Nigeria.

“I assure you that this partnership will be beneficial to us all and deliver value for the Nigerian people.”

Earlier, Mr Quanjun said his company and Brantex Consortium were prepared to deliver on the AKK project, stressing that it would deploy its new pipeline technology system capable of guaranteeing the integrity of the project for several decades to come.

He added that his company would also establish a training facility in Nigeria that would help in the training and retraining of its employees here.

The CPPECL President also gave assurance that his company had one of the best pipeline training centres in China.