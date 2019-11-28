Theft Claim: Blackface Apolgises To 2Baba, Settle Out Of Court

The long-standing beef between singer Blackface and music legend 2Baba, might be over, as the former is said to have apologised for comments made regarding an alleged theft.

This is according to a statement from 2Baba’s camp.

The statement detailed how after weeks of mediation, the pop legend agreed to an out-of-court settlement with former Plantashun Boiz bandmate, Augustine Ahmedu, also known as Blackface.

It further gave full information about the legal battle between the two singers.

Blackface also confirmed the development via an Instagram post.

He, however, insisted that it is true 2Baba sang his song without permission, stressing that it pissed him off.

The singer further noted that though his song might have been used, it still doesn’t legally make 2Baba and his team “thieves”.

This he said was what the lawyers made him come to understand.

2Baba had in 2018 dragged Blackface to court for defamation of character, following several claims made by Blackface across several media platforms.

Blackface had accused 2Baba and his manager/business partner, Efe Omorogbe of intellectual property theft, claiming that 2Baba stole his songs “African Queen” and “Let Somebody Love You”.

He also accused the duo of blacklisting him in the industry and sabotaging his career.

