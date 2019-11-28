Advertisement
Theft Claim: Blackface Apolgises To 2Baba, Settle Out Of Court
The long-standing beef between singer Blackface and music legend 2Baba, might be over, as the former is said to have apologised for comments made regarding an alleged theft.
This is according to a statement from 2Baba’s camp.
The statement detailed how after weeks of mediation, the pop legend agreed to an out-of-court settlement with former Plantashun Boiz bandmate, Augustine Ahmedu, also known as Blackface.
It further gave full information about the legal battle between the two singers.
Blackface also confirmed the development via an Instagram post.
He, however, insisted that it is true 2Baba sang his song without permission, stressing that it pissed him off.
The singer further noted that though his song might have been used, it still doesn’t legally make 2Baba and his team “thieves”.
This he said was what the lawyers made him come to understand.
2Baba had in 2018 dragged Blackface to court for defamation of character, following several claims made by Blackface across several media platforms.
Blackface had accused 2Baba and his manager/business partner, Efe Omorogbe of intellectual property theft, claiming that 2Baba stole his songs “African Queen” and “Let Somebody Love You”.
He also accused the duo of blacklisting him in the industry and sabotaging his career.
I am a human being and a Nigerian who fights for his rights. The problem with many of us is that we are afraid to speak up for what is right or defend the truth when we know it. No be say i too talk my people but I’m just trying to inspire somebody or ‘trying to make common sense’ like Mr Ben Bruce would say My people “Don’t sleep on your rights” and users of peoples works make sure the writers/contributors are credited properly When you speak out, things happen and that’s why I said I will be done with this issues this year 2019 and behold here we are… I can say that the 50 Million defamation suit filed against me by Mr Innocent Idibia aka 2face and his manager Mr Efe Omorogbe has been settled out of court as they both have withdrawn their case filed against me It’s true that they sang my song without permission and truly it pissed me off, but that doesn’t legally make them thieves as the lawyers made me to understand Sometimes the words we use matter, that’s why I apologised for using that word when my lawyers advised me…Finally they admitted they made mistakes with my songwriters and publishers rights which they should have informed me before but they never did ,they have promised to rectify them so we wait and I hope they honour this this time and furnish me details to that effect . To all my fans, friends, family ,followers and #BFNNation Thank you all for your support I O U guys a big concert #BFNLIC1 Can we now go back to the music ?The #album #risingsun soon be available ✌ AA
