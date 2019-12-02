Advertisement

PDP Asks INEC To Push For Legalisation Of Electronic Voting

Channels Television  
Updated December 2, 2019

 

The National Working Committee of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday met with representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over issues of electoral returns.

The Political party during the meeting urged the electoral body to lead the process of electoral reforms that will legalise electronic voting and reduce military presence during elections.

“I would like to urge your commission to move quickly and initiate Electoral Act amendment that will legalise electronic voting and remove the influence of the military as primary security on the Election Day,” National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus said while welcoming the INEC representatives to PDP National Secretariat.

The party also lamented over alleged military involvement in elections.

“Despite a standing lawful court ruling that military should be kept at a distance during elections as secondary security, we have all watched how they not only took over the primary security role from the Police but in some instances dictated and even connived with some INEC officials,” they said.



More on Headlines

BREAKING: South African Police Sentenced To 30 Years For Killing Nigerian

Police Commission Loses Suit Against IGP Over Constable Recruitment

Russia, China Launch ‘Historic’ Gas Pipeline

Obey Nigerian Courts Like You Obey British Courts, Falana Tells FG

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV










Advertisement