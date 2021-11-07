Electronic Voting Is Possible In Nigeria – Victor Oye

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chief Victor Oye, National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), says he is confident that Nigeria can successfully adopt electronic voting as well as the electronic transmission of results.

Mr Oye said this on Sunday night while the collation of results from the 21 LGA’s of the state in the governorship election was still underway.

“The electronic process is working but let INEC improve on it. Nigeria has the capacity to go electronic. We can vote electronically as well. That is the lesson we have to take from this election. That electronic voting and transmission of results is possible in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking further, Oye described the election as peaceful, saying such can be replicated across Nigeria.

“There is no election that could have been as peaceful as this. This is the most peaceful election we have had in this state. If we make some medications on the bad, Nigeria can conduct elections with great integrity,” the APGA Chairman said as the party opened the lead in the election.

The Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room also gave similar observations, saying that the election was generally peaceful but had widespread vote-buying.

In its report on Sunday regarding the polls, the Situation Room gave some specific instances of vote-buying to include the sale of votes for amounts ranging from N1,000 and N6,000 at various locations.

The organization, however, noted that this was being carried out very discreetly in some polling units while in others, the vote-buying was done in full glare without prevention from the security personnel.

Nevertheless, the Situation Room disclosed that voters in a particular polling unit in the state rejected an inducement of N5,000 per vote.

The agency commended the courage of those voters.