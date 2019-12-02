TRENDING: ‘You Are A Wonderful Artist,’ Trump Praises Nigerian Who Painted His Portrait

Creative_Doks, a Nigerian Ballpoint artist has gotten the attention of US President Donald Trump.

The picture of the painting went viral after Creative_Doks went on his Twitter handle @Doks_Arts to share the image explaining that it took him about 70 Hours to work on and achieve the final result.

He also tagged the US President and asked for followers to retweet till the US President sees it.

Luckily, Creative_Doks’ painting got the attention of Trump who retweeted the tweet containing the image and described him as a ‘Wonderful Artist!.’ He also advised the Nigerian artist not to give up on his dreams.

“Not only did I see it @Doks_Art, I think it is fantastic. You are a wonderful artist, never give up your dream!,” Trump tweeted.

It will be recalled that a Nigerian pencil artist Eli Waduba, recently sold his portrait to US Actor, Comedian, Kevin Hart.

My name is Eli Waduba Yusuf

Am a Nigerian, based in kaduna. Am a hyperrealism PENCIL Artist, I hope to become like @Harinzeyart. Please Retweet, let @KevinHart4real see it, thank you pic.twitter.com/oYYUQxbK5e — Eli Waduba (@EWaduba) February 25, 2019

After two days of putting the picture of the painting on Twitter and thousands of retweets later, Waduba got audience of Kevin Hart who acknowledged said “I see it and I want to purchase it…I also want to support you and your amazing talent by giving you a fee to do a pencil drawing of 3 of my celebrity friends that I can gift it to. DM your info and let’s get to work.”