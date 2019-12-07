Advertisement
Pentecostal Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Dies At 79
Popular German Pentecostal evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, is dead.
His wife, Anni, announced this in a statement posted on Bonnke’s verified Facebook page on Saturday.
He was aged 79.
The late evangelist’s wife explained that her husband died earlier before the statement was posted, surrounded by his family.
He was widely known for his gospel missions throughout African countries, including Nigeria and South Africa.
He had been an evangelist and missionary in Africa since the late 1960s.
Before his death, Bonnke held his ‘farewell gospel crusade’ in Lagos, south-west Nigeria.
Read the statement announcing the evangelist’s death below:
Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
It is with sorrow that the Bonnke Family would like to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on December 7, 2019.
For the past 60 years he has preached the glorious Gospel of Jesus throughout the entire world.
We want to thank you on behalf of him and our family, for your kind love and unwavering support, which enabled him to preach the matchless message of salvation to countless people.
He preached Jesus…
“Great and marvelous are Your works,
Lord God Almighty!
Just and true are Your ways,
O King of the saints!
Who shall not fear You, O Lord, and glorify Your name?
For You alone are holy.
For all nations shall come and worship before You,
For Your judgments have been manifested.”
Revelation 15:3-4
In Christ,
Anni Bonnke and Family
