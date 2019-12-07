Pentecostal Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke Dies At 79

Popular German Pentecostal evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, is dead.

His wife, Anni, announced this in a statement posted on Bonnke’s verified Facebook page on Saturday.

He was aged 79.

The late evangelist’s wife explained that her husband died earlier before the statement was posted, surrounded by his family.

He was widely known for his gospel missions throughout African countries, including Nigeria and South Africa.

He had been an evangelist and missionary in Africa since the late 1960s.

Before his death, Bonnke held his ‘farewell gospel crusade’ in Lagos, south-west Nigeria.

Read the statement announcing the evangelist’s death below: