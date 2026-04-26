JAMB Disowns ‘Fake’ 394 UTME Result Slip Circulating Online

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has debunked a purported Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result slip circulating online, which claims that a candidate scored 394 in the 2026 examination, describing it as entirely fake.

The result shared on X claimed a female candidate, Okon Winniefred Sampson, scored 394 out of 400.

READ ALSO:⌊2026 UTME⌋ JAMB Releases Results For Monday, April 20

However, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, on Sunday, the Board expressed concern that such a fabrication is being widely shared, even among otherwise well-informed Nigerians.

According to JAMB, the result slip in circulation does not match its official format.

The Board stated that UTME results are currently accessible only through its official result-checking channels and are strictly “view-only,” making the existence of a downloadable or printed slip at this stage suspicious.

The examination body further pointed out that the document appears on a fabricated template, which alone is enough to discredit its authenticity.

FAKE RESULT IN CIRCULATION AS HIGHEST UTME SCORE

A purported result slip currently being circulated, claiming that a candidate scored 396 in the 2026 UTME, is entirely fake. It is surprising that such a fabrication is being shared by otherwise well-informed Nigerians.

Firstly,… — Fabian Benjamin (@FabianB58246501) April 26, 2026

It also noted that the registration number displayed on the fake slip does not conform to its system-generated format, particularly highlighting the irregular “20269” pattern as a clear red flag.

JAMB added that multiple inconsistencies in the document readily expose it as fraudulent, even upon casual inspection.

The Board urged members of the public to disregard the fake result and to rely solely on official platforms for accurate information regarding UTME results.

“All results at the moment are view-only,” the statement stated.