Respect Your Oath Of Office, CJN Charges Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammad Tanko Ibrahim, has charged judges in the country to always respect their oath of offices by being just and fair in the discharge of their judicial functions.

He said that as judges accountable to God for their deeds, they must ensure that they dispense justice with honesty and transparency to all manners of human beings that come their way.

The CJN who spoke at the inauguration of Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court and Justice Benedict Kanyip as president of the national industrial court, asked them to live up to expectations of Nigerians.

The CJN also warned the judges not to allow any personal interest to override the discharge of their function as demanded by law and their oath of office adding that on no ground should they compromise on their principles.

“This inauguration does not call for a long speech, but let me remind you that you are holding your new offices in trust for people and you must not do anything to betray the trust.

“You should try as much as possible to justify the oath and your appointment by putting your experience to bear in the discharge of your duties,” he told the judges.

The CJN also reminded them on the need to respect the law by avoiding pitfalls because the law does not respect anybody who runs fowl of the law itself.