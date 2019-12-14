Police Arrest Four Suspects Over Possession Of Illegal Firearms In Katsina

Police in Katsina State has arrested four suspects in connection with possession of two AK 47 rifles with empty ammunition.

In a press briefing, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Gambo Isah told reporters that “On 11/12/2019 at about 22:00hrs, information was received that the following suspected persons:

Alhaji Haruna Sani, m, aged 65yrs, Ibrahim Rabi’u, m, aged 54yrs, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Harisu, m, aged 40yrs and Anas Harisu, m, aged 23yrs were in possession of the prohibited firearms.”

READ ALSO: EFCC Marks Orji Kalu’s Properties For Seizure

He said Operation Puff Adder, led by O/C SARS Katsina, swiftly swung into action, mobilized to the location and arrested the suspects, adding that in the course of investigation suspects confessed to the crime and led policemen to the scene where two AK 47 rifles with breech numbers 406071 and 1413174 D60 were recovered.

One of the suspects, Alhaji Haruna Sani confessed to having seized the firearms from suspected bandits that attacked their villages sometimes in the month of December 2018 but refused to hand over the seized weapons to the police in fear of the unknown.

The command believed that its unwavering commitment towards the protection of lives and property of citizens in the state is yielding a positive result, noting that this fit was achieved as a result of robust community policing engagement through the process of dialogue, visibility policing, unrelenting and aggressive counter crime strategies.